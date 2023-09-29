Sept. 29, 2023 – Local Ads

JOY, PEACE, WISDOM

Learn the ancient mantra HU for spiritual benefits! Sat., Oct. 7, 11am, Downtown Library, 900 Library Plaza, Globe Room, FW. Presented by Eckankar, www.eckankar.org, 260.466.3823.

8TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion Aux. #241

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Tables $15 Electricity $5

Vendors Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-432-6369

e-mail:

dkfrance2002@yahoo.com

Proceeds: Veterans & Family Local Charities

Public Welcome!

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, October 27, 4:30-7:30

Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES

AKC Registered Litter.

German Shepherds.

5 males, 5 females.

Current on Vaccinations.

Born July 13th, 2023

Call/text 260-418-4479 for pricing, pictures & information.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

50TH YEAR CLASS REUNION

Elmhurst Class of 1973, 10/14/23, Pine Valley Country Club, Fort Wayne

Contact EHSReunion73@gmail.com for details and payment information.

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

RUMMAGE SALE

When: Friday, October 6, 8:00am to 8:00pm

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Waynedale, 1819 Reservation Drive

Details: Bag sale Saturday, October 7, 8:00am to 1:00pm. Bake Sale included.

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.

750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535 for details or a showing.