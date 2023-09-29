Sept. 29, 2023 – Local Ads
JOY, PEACE, WISDOM
Learn the ancient mantra HU for spiritual benefits! Sat., Oct. 7, 11am, Downtown Library, 900 Library Plaza, Globe Room, FW. Presented by Eckankar, www.eckankar.org, 260.466.3823.
8TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion Aux. #241
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Tables $15 Electricity $5
Vendors Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-432-6369
e-mail:
dkfrance2002@yahoo.com
Proceeds: Veterans & Family Local Charities
Public Welcome!
FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday, October 27, 4:30-7:30
Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011
GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES
AKC Registered Litter.
German Shepherds.
5 males, 5 females.
Current on Vaccinations.
Born July 13th, 2023
Call/text 260-418-4479 for pricing, pictures & information.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
50TH YEAR CLASS REUNION
Elmhurst Class of 1973, 10/14/23, Pine Valley Country Club, Fort Wayne
Contact EHSReunion73@gmail.com for details and payment information.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
RUMMAGE SALE
When: Friday, October 6, 8:00am to 8:00pm
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Waynedale, 1819 Reservation Drive
Details: Bag sale Saturday, October 7, 8:00am to 1:00pm. Bake Sale included.
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.
750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535 for details or a showing.
- Open House Planned For Foster Park Golf Course Master Plan - September 29, 2023
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month Events - September 29, 2023
- Sept. 29, 2023 – Local Ads - September 29, 2023