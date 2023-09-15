Sept. 15, 2023 – Local Ads

8TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion Auxiliary #241

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Tables $15 Electricity $5

Vendors Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-432-6369

e-mail: dkfrance2002@yahoo.com

Proceeds: Veterans & Family Local Charities

Public Welcome!

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday Sept. 22 4:30-7:30

Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available.

GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES

AKC Registered Litter.

German Shepherds.

5 males, 5 females.

Current on Vaccinations.

Born July 13th, 2023

Call/text 260-418-4479 for pricing, pictures & information.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

FISH FRY/

TENDERLOIN MEAL

Aldersgate Methodist Church Drive-Thru fundraiser.

Saturday September 23, 4:00-7:00 pm, $13 meal

423-1524

2417 Getz Rd., Ft. Wayne

50TH YEAR CLASS REUNION

Elmhurst Class of 1973, 10/14/23, Pine Valley Country Club, Fort Wayne

Contact EHSReunion73@gmail.com for details and payment information.

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

DAN’S FISH AND TENDERLOIN

Wednesday, September 27 4:30-7pm

Drive-thru only

all dinners $12

Ossian United Methodist Church

West Mill Street

260-622-4514

LAKE SHORES WINTERSET & LAKEWOOD PARK

Assoc. Garage Sale

Sept. 22 & Sept. 23

9am-4pm

Off Lower Huntington and Bluffton Road

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.