Sept. 15, 2023 – Local Ads
8TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion Auxiliary #241
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Tables $15 Electricity $5
Vendors Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-432-6369
e-mail: dkfrance2002@yahoo.com
Proceeds: Veterans & Family Local Charities
Public Welcome!
FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday Sept. 22 4:30-7:30
Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available.
GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES
AKC Registered Litter.
German Shepherds.
5 males, 5 females.
Current on Vaccinations.
Born July 13th, 2023
Call/text 260-418-4479 for pricing, pictures & information.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
FISH FRY/
TENDERLOIN MEAL
Aldersgate Methodist Church Drive-Thru fundraiser.
Saturday September 23, 4:00-7:00 pm, $13 meal
423-1524
2417 Getz Rd., Ft. Wayne
50TH YEAR CLASS REUNION
Elmhurst Class of 1973, 10/14/23, Pine Valley Country Club, Fort Wayne
Contact EHSReunion73@gmail.com for details and payment information.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
DAN’S FISH AND TENDERLOIN
Wednesday, September 27 4:30-7pm
Drive-thru only
all dinners $12
Ossian United Methodist Church
West Mill Street
260-622-4514
LAKE SHORES WINTERSET & LAKEWOOD PARK
Assoc. Garage Sale
Sept. 22 & Sept. 23
9am-4pm
Off Lower Huntington and Bluffton Road
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
