The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites you to celebrate Indiana’s public lands the weekend of Sept. 23 and 24.

The celebration coincides with National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, the nation’s largest single day of volunteering on public lands. To help commemorate it, all DNR properties will offer free admission the day after, on Sunday, Sept. 24. It’s a chance to explore a property you haven’t visited before. Ideas for places for boating, hiking, biking, viewing wildlife, and more are at on.IN.gov/recfinder. You can help DNR properties this weekend, or anytime, at volunteer events or by visiting and collecting trash. Go to on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer to find opportunities and sign up to volunteer with the DNR.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is also National Hunting and Fishing Day and the last Free Fishing Day of the year, the latter of which means Indiana residents can fish the state’s waters without a fishing license that day. Check the resources in the Fishing Guide at on.IN.gov/fishingguide and the interactive map at on.IN.gov/where2fish to locate fishing sites.

For the hunting aspect of this special day, note that squirrel, dove, and youth deer hunting seasons are also open. More information is at on.IN.gov/huntingguide.

The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends.