Celebrating The Coming Annular Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, but because of its distance from the Earth, does not completely cover the Sun, leaving the perimeter of the star exposed. The annular solar eclipse of Oct. 14 will be visible in the western hemisphere, but skywatchers in Fort Wayne will see a partial solar eclipse. A maximum of 51.4 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon before the eclipse ends for Summit City viewers.

Science Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The eclipse will start at 11:41 a.m., reach its maximum at 1:02 p.m., and end at 2:26 p.m.

The center will have eclipse glasses available for purchase. Additionally, telescopes that can provide a safe view of the eclipse will be available to look through.

Science Central will commemorate the eclipse with a research balloon launch. The launch will occur at 12:17 p.m. in the grass between Science Central and Lawton Park. The balloon will ascend between 80,000 and 85,000 feet to the stratosphere before falling back to Earth.

The center will also be conducting educational programs throughout the day. Topics covered will include types of eclipses, safe ways to view eclipses, and sun dials.

Annular Eclipse Day is being held in conjunction with Science Central’s Sci-Fi Central event. For details about that event, which is a celebration of science fiction and pop culture, sciencecentral.org/event/sci-fi-central/.

Admission to Science Central can be purchased on the center’s website or at the admissions desk.

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Through our 200+ exhibits, school tours, distance learning programs and weekend public events, we bring the excitement of science and technology to over 140,000 children and adults annually. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org.