New Collaborative To Engage The African American Community

Mayor Tom Henry announced that he will partner with a number of African American pastors to launch a new group called the Ubuntu Collaborative. Ubuntu means “I am because we are,” and the hope of the newly developed group is to reignite the rich history of advocacy and collective impact that was present in the generations of unified African American pastors that came before. Also, the goal is to further engage and serve the African American community by uniting the strengths, talents, and passions of all of the pastors who will be a part of the Ubuntu Collaborative. Mayor Henry will host quarterly meetings with the pastors with the intent of combining the collective wisdom and diverse resources of the pastors along with the resources of the City of Fort Wayne to effectively address the various needs and challenges that exist within our community.

Other leaders who attended with a desire to partner include Fire Chief Eric Lahey, Allen County Prosecutor Michael McAlexander, Allen County Juvenile Judge Andrea Trevino, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, Adams Township Trustee Denita Washington, Boys and Girls Clubs Executive Director Joe Jordan, Community Foundation President & CEO Brad Little, Fort Wayne UNITED Chairman Iric Headley and Surak Enterprises Founder Chuck Surack.

The Ubuntu Collaborative will focus on:

LEADERSHIP – Mentorship and Development

COLLABORATION – Strengthening and Securing Assets

CONNECTION – Build Disciples

FAMILY – Marriage and Parenting

ECONOMIC – Finances and Development

PASTORAL SUPPORT – Support and Collaboration Between Pastors

MINISTRY ADMINISTRATION – Operational Support

“As we embark on this journey of collaboration, it is our aim to model unity, love, and compassion to the community,” said Pastor Payton. “We believe that by working together, along with Mayor Henry, we can become a catalyst for positive change, leaving a lasting legacy of transformed lives and thriving neighborhoods.”

“Since I took office, I’ve strived to do everything I could to make our community more inclusive,” said Mayor Henry. “That’s why starting Fort Wayne UNITED to help the black men and boys in Fort Wayne gain respect and value was so important. And it continues to be a critical component of our learning and leading in the most equitable ways. But, as I’ve said, Fort Wayne UNITED, United Front, and all of the programs under the Fort Wayne UNITED umbrella, are parts of a unique journey to becoming a community where everyone is treated equally and has a chance to reach their full potential. My partnership with the newly formed Ubuntu Collaborative is just another layer that I believe will have a lasting and meaningful impact because we’re combining our strengths and working together.”

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform and engage the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.