Wings Etc. Foundation Partners With Child Focused Charities

The Wings Etc. Foundation has partnered with St. Jude to implement a guest check “round up” program at company locations starting July 1, and will roll out to its full system in August.

The leadership of Wings Etc., Inc. and its affiliated companies has announced the launch of The Wings Etc. Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that will pursue the mission of “improving children’s lives.” As its first major initiative, the foundation has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a goal to donate $250,000 to the charity in the first 12 months.

“Giving back is one of Wings Etc., Inc.’s core values, and we have always been committed to making a positive impact in our communities,” said Wings Etc. Chief Procurement Officer and President of The Wings Etc. Foundation Eric Stuczynski. “Because we know children are the future, our leadership has been determined to make deeper connections and implement more effective programs to address the needs of children.”

As of July 1, guests who dine at company-owned Wings Etc. locations can round up the total on their guest check or scan a QR code and make a separate donation to The Wings Etc. Foundation. The Wings Etc. Foundation will disburse donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through June 30, 2024. The round-up program will go live at all Wings Etc. locations on Aug 1.

In addition to St. Jude, The Wings Etc. Foundation has partnered with other established, child-focused healthcare providers, charitable organizations, and community groups whose missions and values align with theirs, including:

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Beacon Children’s Hospital

University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Riley Children’s Health

Toys for Tots

These and other organizations will receive direct contributions from The Wings Etc. Foundation and have already garnered donations from employees and owners of Wings Etc., Inc., WEOC, Inc., and owner-operators of franchise locations in the Wings Etc. Grill & Pub system.

“As we grow, the goal will be to help as many organizations as possible,” said Stuczynski. “Giving back is part of our DNA at Wings Etc., and we often ask how we can do more to help. The Wings Etc. Foundation will allow us to do that at a larger scale.”

To learn more about The Wings Etc. Foundation or to make a charitable donation, visit wingsetcfoundation.com.