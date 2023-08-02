Old Fort Trading Reenactment

The East coast was in open revolt in the late 1770s. But what was happening on the frontier? Take a trip to a trading post in what was called the “Northwest Territory” at the time. Witness what it was like to live in a post garrisoned by troops of the Continental army. Interact with civilians and merchants as they trade their wares, while the garrison keeps a close eye out for the British. Demonstrations will include military and civilian life, period cooking, artisans, and weapons.

Trading Post on the Northwest Frontier will be held on Saturday, July 22, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday, July 23, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at The Old Fort at 1201 Spy Run Avenue. Admission is a Freewill donation. Visit oldfortwayne.org, facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne, or call (260)437-2836 for schedule updates and information.

Please note: The bridge on Spy Run Avenue is undergoing construction and is often down to one lane. Expect traffic delays when visiting the Old Fort. Please use extreme caution when crossing Spy Run Avenue to access the fort.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages the Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. The goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. It is a 100% volunteer organization. Their events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.