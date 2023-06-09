Siege Of Fort Wayne 1812

The confluence of the Three Rivers was once the front line in a battle that could have decided the fate of the entire Northwest Territory. The Native Confederation allied with the British clashed with the American forces to decide the fate of one of the last US outposts on the frontier. Had Fort Wayne fallen, Great Britain would have controlled the entire western border of the United States. This weekend at the Old Fort reenactors from across the country will recreate the Siege of Fort Wayne during the War of 1812. Experience the battle! Observe musket and cannon demonstrations. Visit with period artisans and enjoy children’s activities.

Held at The Old Fort 1201 Spy Run Avenue on Saturday, June 10, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm & Sunday, June 11, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Admission is a freewill donation. Visit oldfortwayne.org, facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne, or call (260)437-2836 for schedule updates and information.

The bridge on Spy Run Avenue is undergoing construction and is often down to one lane. Expect traffic delays when visiting the Old Fort. Please use extreme caution when crossing Spy Run Avenue.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages the Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Our goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. We are a 100% volunteer organization. Our events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.