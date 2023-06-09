Fort Wayne Daisies Monuments Unveiled At Memorial Park

Fort Wayne Parks Deputy Director of Recreation Chuck Reddinger, TinCaps Team President Mike Nutter, and Fort Wayne Daisies Alumni Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Catherine (Katie) Horstman unveiled two new monuments at Memorial Park, the team’s home field from 1946-1954.

This collaboration of the TinCaps and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation began with a dream in early 2022 to honor the individuals who wore the Fort Wayne Daisies uniform with distinction. After fundraising and planning, the monuments are now situated above and south of the baseball field.

Chuck Reddinger observes, “each Fort Wayne Daisies player, manager, and bat girl/boy known to us is now recognized by name on one of the very sites where they played. These women represented Fort Wayne, our parks and recreational sports with distinction coming out of the World War II conflict and set a tone of excellence and team spirit that we still celebrate today.” He continued, “Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation appreciates the enthusiastic partnership of the TinCaps in this effort to memorialize the names of the Fort Wayne Daisies with a monument in Memorial Park.”

Mike Nutter notes, “the Fort Wayne TinCaps are proud to be a part of making this recognition and monument possible. The Fort Wayne Daisies are a significant part of baseball history in not only our community, but the country, both as an organization and the individual players that made up that team’s legacy. The impact of the Daisies on our community continues to be felt today. The Fort Wayne TinCaps staff takes a tremendous amount of pride in being able to shine a deserving spotlight on these individuals for years to come.”

Following the unveiling, The TinCaps will host the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field. A pre-game tribute to the Fort Wayne Daisies and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League is planned and the ‘Caps will wear replica Daisies jerseys.

Due to a supply chain issue with a subcontractor, the 3-D versions of the plaques are delayed and will be available to enjoy later in June.