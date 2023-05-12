Sunday, May 28, 2023
Pioneer Vending Acquires Waynedale-Based Playfair Group

The Waynedale News Staff

On April 14, 2023, two multi-generational family-owned businesses became one with the acquisition of The Playfair Group by Pioneer Vending.

Founded in 1932 and three generations strong, The Playfair Group has built an incredible 91-year legacy in the coin-operated industry. Serving Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan with individualized service, quality products, and superior value, the Playfair legacy will carry on through Pioneer Vending.

(l-r) Lori Brozonis, General Manager of Pioneer Vending; Brian Crowl, Owner of The Playfair Group; Luke Adams, Owner of Pioneer Vending.

“Playfair has an incredible reputation for quality service, leagues, and customer support throughout their territory, and Pioneer will strive to carry on the incredible legacy built by Brian Crowl and his staff,” said Luke Adams of Pioneer Vending.

“Our number one goal is to maintain the excellent service that Playfair’s customers and league players have come to expect. We are very honored to carry on the Crowl family legacy for many years to come.”

Founded in 1909, Pioneer Vending is led by fourth-generation owner Luke Adams. Pioneer Vending’s headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio. They operate an amusement route specializing in pool and dart leagues, street locations, small footprint Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), and ATMs throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan.

