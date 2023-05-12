Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated May the 4th with some Star Wars fun. At Waynedale Elementary the R2-D2 Club of Indiana talked with the robotics club about what it takes to design, build, engineer, and program the robots as well as taking them on a parade through the school.

“May the 4th” is a pun-based observance celebrated by Star Wars fans worldwide. It is often referred to as “Star Wars Day” and is observed on May 4th each year. The phrase “May the 4th” is a play on the famous Star Wars catchphrase “May the Force be with you,” with the date chosen due to its similarity in pronunciation.

On this day, fans of the Star Wars franchise come together to celebrate their love for the series. It is a day filled with various activities, including movie marathons, cosplay events, trivia contests, and social media posts sharing Star Wars-related content. Fans often greet each other with the phrase “May the 4th be with you” as a playful nod to the iconic line from the movies.

“May the 4th” has gained significant popularity over the years, and it has become a recognized event both within the Star Wars fandom and beyond. The franchise’s official social media accounts, as well as many actors, creators, and companies associated with Star Wars, often participate in the celebration by sharing special content or messages on this day.