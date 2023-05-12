Hathaway Honored With David Caldwell Survivorship Award

Ann Hathaway, Director of Program Education at Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, will be recognized for her years of dedication to cancer survivors when she receives Indiana Cancer Consortium’s David Caldwell Survivorship Award this month.

The David Caldwell Survivorship Award is presented to individuals who are cancer survivors, “committed to reducing the burden of cancer in Indiana through cancer control and prevention, exemplifies outstanding leadership, and empowers cancer survivors and advocates,” according to the Indiana Cancer Consortium website.

Hathaway is a cancer survivor of 20 years and has been with Cancer Services for 9 years. She maintains a robust schedule of classes for cancer survivors and oversees the expert facilitators and presenters who share their knowledge with participants.

“Ann values each participant’s uniqueness. She encourages them, she empowers them, and she admires their courage,” Dianne May, CEO/President of Cancer Services, said of Hathaway. “In turn, I admire her courage and willingness to make meaning from her experience by serving others. We at Cancer Services are very fortunate to have her as part of the team and sharing the mission.”

“I have been blessed both personally and professionally to be able to witness the resiliency and stories of our clients. I shall carry those with me always,” commented Hathaway. “I appreciate the Indiana Cancer Consortium recognizing how survivors can assist others living with cancer.”

Hathaway implements classes that teach people healthy behaviors, strengthen their spirits, educate them about the latest cancer care, connect them to others for support, and give them a community to share their laughter and tears. She has played a key leadership role in increasing Cancer Services accessibility to low-income and under-served communities as the organization launched an additional location in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Indiana Cancer Consortium presented the award to Hathaway during a ceremony at their Annual Meeting on April 19 in Indianapolis.

Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Last year, 4,423 local people with cancer and their families received emotional support and practical resources. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties. For more information, visit www.cancer-services.org.