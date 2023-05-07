The 7th annual “Our Children, Our Future” event was held on May 18 at Lutheran Park on Fairfield Ave. Hundreds of families were able to pick up information and speak to professionals on an array of services. The Family Fun Night component included a free meal, giveaways, raffles, and games. Executive Director Susan Crowell and volunteer Sue Christman represented My Autism Ally. The organization is dedicated to helping those affected by autism to reach their full potential regardless of their gender, race, age, or level of severity by providing support and information to individuals, families, and communities in Northern Indiana. Photo by Lois Levihn