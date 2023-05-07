Sunday, May 28, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

7th Annual “Our Children, Our Future” Event

The Waynedale News Staff

The 7th annual “Our Children, Our Future” event was held on May 18 at Lutheran Park on Fairfield Ave. Hundreds of families were able to pick up information and speak to professionals on an array of services. The Family Fun Night component included a free meal, giveaways, raffles, and games. Executive Director Susan Crowell and volunteer Sue Christman represented My Autism Ally. The organization is dedicated to helping those affected by autism to reach their full potential regardless of their gender, race, age, or level of severity by providing support and information to individuals, families, and communities in Northern Indiana. Photo by Lois Levihn

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff