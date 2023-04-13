George Takei Omnibus Tickets Available

World-renowned actor and social activist George Takei will be the final guest in the 2022-23 Omnibus Speaker Series at Purdue University Fort Wayne on April 25. “Where No Story Has Gone Before: An Evening with George Takei” will start at 7:30 p.m. in the 1,500-seat Auer Performance Hall.

Because of high demand, the free tickets will be limited to two per person when they are. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.

To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance through the university’s online ticketing platform, or at the Schatzlein Box Office. Box office hours are from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at 260-481-6555 with a credit card during box office hours.

Reserved online tickets can be sent to patrons via text message or email. These digital options are helpful to avoid standing at the box office the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation.

Takei earned stardom in the 1960s for his role in the acclaimed TV series “Star Trek,” in which he played Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the starship Enterprise. He is also a social justice activist, social media superstar, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times best-selling author, and pioneering actor. He has appeared in more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television roles.

During WWII, Takei’s family was forced into internment camps as Japanese Americans – a seemingly forgotten part of American history. He also takes audiences through his rise to celebrity as a sci-fi icon, his remarkable journey as a social media mega-power, and his passionate fight for LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality in America, empowering others to beat the odds and make a difference.

Takei is the author of five books, including his autobiography, “To the Stars.” He also provided narration for the Ken Burns PBS series “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea,” and has done other voice-over work for hundreds of video games, commercials, films, and TV productions.

The Omnibus Speaker Series at Purdue Fort Wayne is made possible in part due to the support of the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, which has sponsored every season since the series launched in 1995.