Call For Purdue Women In Agriculture Award Nominations

The Purdue Women in Agriculture Team is accepting nominations for the 2023 Purdue Women in Agriculture awards, an annual recognition of women who are leaders, innovators and significant contributors to the success of Indiana agriculture.

Nominations are being accepted for three awards. The Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award recognizes accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made an impact on agriculture. The Women in Agriculture Leadership Award recognizes a woman in an agribusiness or policymaking position who has actively influenced Indiana agriculture. The Women in Agriculture Achievement Award honors a woman directly involved in a home farm operation.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available online. The nomination application and two letters of support are due by May 1 to Beth Vansickle, agriculture and natural resources educator for Purdue Extension Madison County, at bvansickle@purdue.edu. Winners will receive their awards at the 2023 Indiana State Fair during the Celebration of Agriculture ceremony. Self-nominations or nominations through others are acceptable.

The 2022 Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award recipient was Savannah Bordern, a Purdue University student. Katie Glick, practice group director for Ice Miller LLP, was honored with the 2022 Women in Agriculture Leadership Award. Joelle Orem of Howard County was the 2022 Women in Agriculture Achievement Award recipient.

Vansickle chairs the Purdue Women in Agriculture awards committee. The Purdue Women in Agriculture Team provides educational opportunities and resources for women in the agriculture industry and coordinates the Midwest Women in Agriculture conference.