Dr. Scott Myers (R) – 4th District City Council Candidate

As a native of Fort Wayne, my commitment to improving the safety and quality of our neighborhoods has grown from my experience in taking care of children and their families as a pediatrician. I grew up watching my family run Fred Myers Piano company, which placed pianos and clocks in many of your homes and churches. I later went to IU medical school where I teach today in Fort Wayne. In recent years, I have served on city boards to fight the drug crisis, mental health problems, and maternal/infant mortality. And I have been increasingly concerned about the deteriorating infrastructure of our neighborhoods. Some strategies to strengthen our neighborhoods include:

Support Police And Fire First Responders:

Promote a Community Oriented Policing program to keep officers in our neighborhoods, so they learn what is out of place in the neighborhoods they patrol. Create a public safety committee that includes industry experts, police and fire fighters, and members of council to create more comprehensive planning for new equipment and training budgets, while ensuring that these expenditures are properly bid, properly vetted, and necessary to maintaining public and first responder safety.

Give Neighborhoods A Voice:

Support a department level head of neighborhood partnerships. Request a monthly report by the city’s neighborhood partnerships head to city council. Include an annual neighborhood infrastructure allocation to each partnership totaling (for all four partnership organizations) ten percent of the city’s infrastructure and street budgets.

Reduce Infant And Maternal Mortality Rates:

Expand Southeast side services to improve access to pregnancy health classes and physicians who are best able to work with and connect with new or soon to be moms. Identify opportunities for grant funding for these programs and provide grant writing assistance to non-profits ready to apply for state and federal grants. Install Safe Haven Baby Boxes at major fire stations in the city.

Promote Job Growth:

Work with the county to develop at least one 2000-3000 acre site for economic development. We were passed over by the Scout facility which went to South Carolina and by a Ford plant which went to Michigan. These facilities could employ up to 5000 workers and these jobs would include average wages nearly $25,000 above our current average wage.

Please connect with me on Facebook or Instagram @ScottMyersMD where you can reach me personally to further discuss how we can make your neighborhood better.

