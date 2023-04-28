Dr. Blake Honored To Lead Indiana Dentistry Association

A Waynedale dentist has received the honor of being named President of the Indiana Dental Association.

Dr. Tom Blake DDS MAGD, whose practice is located in Waynedale at 2409 Fairoak Drive, was elected to the office of Second Vice President three years ago and then advances through the offices to eventually become the President.

“I became VP three years ago,” Blake said, “and every year, you just move up one office.”

As President, Tom will direct a majority of the group’s efforts with and for the state’s dentists. He said he’ll also get to travel to Orlando, Florida, for the association’s (American Dental Association) national meeting this summer.

In addition, Dr. Blake said he’ll also be in charge of the group’s quarterly Board of Trustees meetings in which all committees report on progress made in the preceding three months in everything from membership to state government advocacy and continuing education for the state’s dentists.

Blake noted that the group has about 3,000 members in Indiana, and it works to advocate for the state’s dentists and dental patients, including working with the state legislature to pass laws and regulations to help doctors and their patients.

And while Blake said he’s honored to hold the title; it doesn’t come without a cost.

“Basically, it just means I’m in for A LOT of meetings,” he said with a chuckle. “Fortunately, we can hold a lot of those on Zoom now.”

He added that the honor likely will have little to no effect on his practice. “The office will probably stay the same; I’ll just have more meetings.”

Born in Fort Wayne, Tom attended Snider High School, graduating in 1973. He went to college at Indiana University in Bloomington, earning his undergrad degree in Chemistry in 1977. After that, he enrolled at the Indiana University School of Dentistry on the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis campus (IUPUI), graduating from there in 1981.

Blake even helped pay his way through dental school by working as a waiter at an Indianapolis steak house.

Not long after graduating from dental school, Blake returned to Fort Wayne, and purchased the practice where he’s been working for the past four decades, buying the business from Dr. Bill Able.

Blake’s practice comprises of himself and eight other employees, including dental hygienists, assistants, and office staff. His office performs nearly every dental service, from cleanings, fillings, and extractions to orthodontics.

Blake said one of the most rewarding parts of staying in Waynedale for so long is having the children – and even grandchildren – of original patients sit in his chair.

“I’ve been doing it for so long,” said Dr. Blake age 68, “the people who are my patients have become more like family since I have known them for such a long time.”