Teen Film Festival Seeking Submissions

The Allen County Public Library is hosting its annual Teen Film Festival. The event is an opportunity for young filmmakers to show their work in various categories including: 18 Second Short, Comedy, Drama, and Documentary. Competitors are separated into Middle and High School divisions. One Winner and One Runner Up will be announced for each category. A panel of independent judges will review all entries to the competition and winners will receive gift cards.

Winners will be selected based on technical excellence and creativity. There will be two finalists for each category.

“Teen voices and creative visions are critical to ensuring that filmmaking resonates with future audiences,” said ACPL Access Fort Wayne Manager Norm Compton. “We’re proud to be a place that celebrates and elevates those voices and puts the Allen County filmmaking community in the spotlight.”

Festival submissions are due April 29. The Awards Ceremony will be held on June 3 at the Allen County Public Library’s Main Library (900 Library Plaza). There is no fee to participate, and it is open to all local filmmakers in grades 6 through 12.

More information is available online or by contacting Eugene Gussenhoven at Egussenhoven@acpl.info.

