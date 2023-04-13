Fort Wayne Earth Day 2023

On Sunday, April 23rd, from 1-5PM, join staff and friends of LRWP at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road for our annual Earth Day Fort Wayne event.

Earth Day Fort Wayne celebration at Eagle Marsh is an annual celebration of local environmental and conservation work, hosted by Little River Wetlands Project. The event will stretch from Eagle Marsh nature preserve to Engle Road, which will close for the day. Soarin’ Hawk will headline this year’s event!

“This year’s event will be bigger than ever,” Silva noted. “We have grown as an organization and this event has grown with us. It is truly amazing to see the community’s response to Earth Day and this celebration. And as a new addition this year, we will have activities stretching from the road to the barn. Attendees will get to see more of the marsh while visiting over 30 vendors and conservation partners.”

There are tons of fun planned. Here are a few activities you can look forward to:

Education stations— hands-on activities for all ages! Come explore, see, and touch wildlife that is found here on the marsh.

Listen to music from local K105 as they will be joining in the celebration.

Shop our vendors- candles, artwork of the marsh, native plants, local honey, artisan jewelry, pottery pieces, and more.

Talk to conservation organizations about their current projects and what you can do to help conserve our environment.

Visit our wildlife temporary tattoo station!

Don’t forget to grab a bite from food trucks—Bravas, Kona Ice, Mo’s Tacos, Smokehaus, and Whip& Chill

“We have partnered with Simple Nature and Phan Gear Prints on custom Little River Wetlands Project merchandise that will be available for purchase at Earth Day,” Silva shared. “It is exciting to see local businesses come along side us in our mission.”

Without the partners and sponsorship of Indiana Michigan Power, Aqua Indiana, Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commision, and Republic Services, this event would not be possible.

Earth Day Fort Wayne has been hosted by Little River Wetlands Project since 2011. A nonprofit land trust, Little River Wetlands Project restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP’s project area encompasses more than 140,000 acres in Allen and Huntington Counties, Indiana. The organization manages several preserves, including Eagle Marsh, the largest inland urban wetland restoration in the U.S.