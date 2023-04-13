Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Gears Up For Baseball Season

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be the featured community organization of the Sunday, April 30th game. Staff and Black Pine Volunteers will be at the Community Corner Kiosk, presented by Fort Financial during the game to answer questions and accept donations for the sanctuary. A representative from Black Pine will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch. There will also be PA announcements and a special video before the game about the sanctuary.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are a Minor League Baseball team of the Midwest League and the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Home games are played at the award-winning Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps will be playing the Great Lakes Loons, who are the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 1:05pm with gates opening at 12:05pm. The game is also a postgame autograph day.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be donating a portion of ticket sales to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary when purchased through a special link www.tincapstickets.com/group/event/BlackPine by midnight on Friday, April 14th. Tickets are $12 and located in section 114, along the 3rd base line.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is a 501c3 non-profit organization and relies 100% on donations, event ticket sales and sponsorship, park admission, and grants.

It is located at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W 300 N, Albion, IN 46701