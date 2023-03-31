Thursday, April 20, 2023
South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Scam Alert! – Counterfeit Bills

The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to warn the public about a rash of counterfeit bills that have been passed in the community. It’s a seller beware situation. The victims are selling items on Facebook Marketplace and the “buyer” meets them and pays with bills that are clearly marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY”. The buyer will then suddenly leave, either by vehicle or by going to a locked apartment complex that entry must be made with a code and the seller doesn’t realize the money is bad until it’s too late. Please examine the money before a transaction occurs and the item that is being sold is given to the suspect.

