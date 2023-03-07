Pontiac Corridor Construction

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
The Waynedale News Staff

Construction will soon begin on the City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division’s Pontiac Streetscape project. As a part of the Southeast Strategy Update, the Pontiac corridor was identified as a key corridor to focus public improvements and to encourage business growth and attraction. At an estimated investment of $2.8 million, the goal of this project is to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly, to enhance pedestrian and vehicular access to businesses and to encourage reinvestment throughout the corridor.

More specifically, project elements and features will include:
• Making the sidewalks more ADA accessible
• Install new traffic lights with pedestrian push buttons
• Implementing traffic-calming techniques that will slow traffic
• Beautifying the streetscape by adding trees, planter beds, and green infrastructure

“Our ongoing commitment to southeast Fort Wayne is evident as we continue to see progress on existing initiatives and new projects getting started,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Enhancing the streetscape along Pontiac Street will be a tremendous benefit to that entire corridor. It’s critical to invest resources to provide quality of life amenities that will be lasting and meaningful for our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses in the southeast quadrant and for those who visit our community.”

Phase one of this project is from Hanna Street to Oliver Street. Project completion is estimated to be next spring. Future phases will continue east to South Anthony Boulevard.

A progress reveal will be held in the coming months.

