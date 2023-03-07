March 3, 2023 – Text Ads

HUGE GARAGE SALE

When: Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11

Add’l: Garage Sale: Furniture, toys, tools, home goods and much more.

BARGAINS GALORE AND PRICED TO SELL.

Fri 9-4 Mar 10

Sat 9-? Mar 11

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave 46802

Call: Jason 260-413-0864

_________________

KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS

Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street

When: Saturday, March 4th; 6am-10am

Cost: Free Will Donation

_________________

HIGHLAND PARK CEMETARY LOT

2 spaces, Calvary Section

Less than 50% current price

Call 260-432-6398 to leave a message for call back.

$4,000

_________________

HIRING SECURITY OFFICERS

Looking to hire for all shifts in the Fort Wayne, Indiana and surrounding areas. Call (260) 747-7700 for more information!

_________________

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, February 24, March 24, & April 7 @ 4:30-7:00

$13 for adults $7 for kids 6-10

Includes: Fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw. Applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and coffee. Cash Bar. Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Ave

_________________

_________________

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

_________________

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Call 260-747-5529

_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-298-1085