Wednesday, March 15, 2023
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

For Sale & More Ads. 

March 3, 2023 – Text Ads

The Waynedale News Staff

HUGE GARAGE SALE
When: Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11
Add’l: Garage Sale: Furniture, toys, tools, home goods and much more.
BARGAINS GALORE AND PRICED TO SELL.
Fri 9-4 Mar 10
Sat 9-? Mar 11
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave 46802
Call: Jason 260-413-0864
_________________

KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS
Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street
When: Saturday, March 4th; 6am-10am
Cost: Free Will Donation
_________________

HIGHLAND PARK CEMETARY LOT
2 spaces, Calvary Section
Less than 50% current price
Call 260-432-6398 to leave a message for call back.
$4,000
_________________

HIRING SECURITY OFFICERS
Looking to hire for all shifts in the Fort Wayne, Indiana and surrounding areas. Call (260) 747-7700 for more information!
_________________

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday, February 24, March 24, & April 7 @ 4:30-7:00
$13 for adults $7 for kids 6-10
Includes: Fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw. Applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and coffee. Cash Bar. Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Ave
_________________

_________________

WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
_________________

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
_________________

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
_________________

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Call 260-747-5529
_________________

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-298-1085

