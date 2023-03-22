Historical Canal Society Presentation

Canal Society of Indiana will feature “Trails-Rails: Canal Connections Symposium” on March 25, 2023, beginning at 10:30 am at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Free and open to the public, PowerPoint presentations will include “The Wabash & Erie Canal: Planners, Builders & Operators” by Robert Schmidt at 10:30 am and at 12:00 noon “The Canal Route Interurban” by Craig Berndt.

Those attending are asked to bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages will be provided by the Canal Society. For more information about the Canal Society of Indiana go to: indcanal.org