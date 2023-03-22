Friday, March 24, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News 

Historical Canal Society Presentation

The Waynedale News Staff

Canal Society of Indiana will feature “Trails-Rails: Canal Connections Symposium” on March 25, 2023, beginning at 10:30 am at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Free and open to the public, PowerPoint presentations will include “The Wabash & Erie Canal: Planners, Builders & Operators” by Robert Schmidt at 10:30 am and at 12:00 noon “The Canal Route Interurban” by Craig Berndt.

Those attending are asked to bring a brown bag lunch. Beverages will be provided by the Canal Society. For more information about the Canal Society of Indiana go to: indcanal.org

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff