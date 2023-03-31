Girl Scouts Earn Badge While Serving Local Nature Preserve

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana recently collaborated with nonprofit Speaks for Trees and More, Inc. to offer a hands-on badge program for both Brownie and Junior Girl Scouts. A badge is an award that girls earn by completing skill-building activities and supports the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Specifically, Brownies worked to earn their Hiker badge and Juniors worked to earn their Animal Habitat badge. And, while the girls participated in a variety of interactive activities, the program concluded with a hike to and on Trail 8 to serve Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve. The group collected trash and debris on and along this trail that resulted in over 15 bags disposed from the beautiful preserve. The next Girl Scout program held at this location will be on April 29, 2023 with Speaks for Trees and More, Inc. providing a multi-level badge program.