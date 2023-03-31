April Proclaimed As Safe & Humane Fort Wayne Month

The Mayor’s office proclaimed April as Safe and Humane Fort Wayne Month, encouraging all citizens to help Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and Humane Fort Wayne by volunteering, fostering, donating, or adopting a pet to celebrate the month.

Fort Wayne aims to change animal shelters into lifesaving centers saving all healthy and treatable animals. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and Humane Fort Wayne encourage innovative joint programs, including return, transfer, community outreach, and other humane programs, policies, and partnerships deemed necessary to ensure live outcomes for dogs and cats.

“We need the community’s assistance to ensure we can provide the best possible outcome for the animals in our care. Adopting one of the thousands of animals, becoming a temporary foster home, volunteering a few hours a month, and or donating so we can continue fulfilling our mission are all options to create a safe and humane community,” Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said.

“Fort Wayne is fortunate to have two strong organizations dedicated to saving the lives of animals in our community and we look forward to work together even more cohesively in the month of April. We encourage citizens to join us in that fight ,” Humane Fort Wayne Executive Director Jessica Henry said.

“Collaboration is the key to success and we are so excited to see these two organizations come together and put forth a call to action to improve lifesaving efforts within Fort Wayne. During Safe and Humane Fort Wayne month, we encourage the community to join the efforts by adopting, volunteering, and fostering,” Best Friends Animal Society Senior Strategist, Midwest Region Liz Stamper

With the help of the residents of Fort Wayne and Humane Fort Wayne, positive changes can be made to help bring about positive outcomes for the dogs and cats in the care and possession of Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

To be part of the positive change please visit fwacc.org or humanefw.org.