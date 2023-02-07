Wednesday, February 8, 2023
YWCA Announces Diversity Dialogue Series

The Waynedale News Staff

YWCA Northeast Indiana is excited to announce the 2023 Diversity Dialogue Series. These events will take place quarterly (February 16th (Health Care & Race), May 18th (Housing & Race), August 17th (Criminalization & Race), and November 9th (Thankfulness & Diversity) from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library, Main Branch Meeting Rooms A & B.

YWCA Northeast Indiana celebrates a community that embraces the inherent dignity of all people. To encourage awareness and acceptance of diversity, YWCA Northeast Indiana’s Level Up Council hosts Diversity Dialogues, where they bring in panelists and guest speakers to help lead the community in compelling conversations on interesting topics important to our community. They do their best to ensure a variety of perspectives and topics that provoke deep thought.

The YWCA invites you to the first event of the year focusing on health care and race on February 16th from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library, Main Branch Meeting Rooms A & B. We will look at disparities in the healthcare system and how we as a community can make improvements to overcome those, as well as how we can individually ensure quality care for ourselves, our neighbors, and the people we work with. Community partners from health care will be invited. Those interested can visit the YWCA website for more information on our 2023 Diversity Dialogue Series.

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA Northeast Indiana also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits women with low income for job interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.org

