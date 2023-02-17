Winter Frontier Reenactment

Winters are harsh on the frontier. Freezing temperatures and snow make for a difficult life at a winter posting. Chopping wood and preparing meals are carried out daily by the assigned soldiers. Military drills and guard duty are also part of the soldiers’ daily duties. Visit with the soldiers. Witness what it is like to live in a frontier fort during the winter months.

1812 Winter Garrison

Where: The Old Fort 1201 Spy Run Avenue

Date: Saturday Only, February 18, 2023

Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Admission: Event is free. Freewill donation.

Always check facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne for any updates or schedule changes. Please note: The bridge on Spy Run Avenue is undergoing construction. Parking is available in the lot across from the Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue. Please use extreme caution when crossing Spy Run Avenue.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages the Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. We are a 100% volunteer organization. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.