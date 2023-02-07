Seeking Talent For Turnstone Fundraiser

Turnstone is excited to host their second talent show fundraiser, Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show, in 2023 at the Clyde Theatre.

Talent submissions for this event will open on January 2 and close on February 14. All talents are welcome and people of all abilities and ages are encouraged to show off their skills!

Those interested in submitting an audition, should record a video of themselves performing their talent and submit it online beginning January 2. A Selection Committee will contact you about your entry status on April 1, 2023. All final acts will have the opportunity to perform on stage at the Clyde Theatre on May 9. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Turnstone Center believes in a people-first approach to empowerment and celebrating talent-first opportunities. “Center Stage” is an inclusive talent experience in our community, elevating talent and performing arts for all people with and without disabilities. Turnstone is hoping to fill this year’s show lineup with a large variety of local performers—any and all talents are welcome!

“Back by popular demand, Center Stage is a one-of-a-kind event bringing together our community to celebrate the diverse talents and abilities of all people in Fort Wayne. We look forward to bringing this event back to The Clyde Theatre stage in 2023,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development.

This fundraiser benefiting Turnstone will be held, Tuesday, May 9. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are anticipated to go on sale in March.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. For more information, visit turnstone.org/centerstage.