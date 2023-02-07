Join In The History Center’s Sunday Lecture Series

On Sunday, February 5, the History Center will present the next lecture of the 2022-2023 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series. In this lecture, “The Persistent Movement of the Urban League,” Aisha R. Arrington, President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League, will talk about how the Fort Wayne Urban League has been serving the community for over 100 years; making it one of the longest standing not-for-profit organizations in the area. Their mission is to “advance social equity and economic self-reliance for African Americans and others in underserved communities.” The Urban League is honored to share a part of that history and provide a vision moving forward to address the disparities that remain persistent for African American people (and other minorities) in areas of wealth, income, health, and social justice. It’s important to understand why the Urban League was assembled 100+ years ago and why the mission remains relevant today.

The lecture begins at 2 PM and admission is free to the public. To attend the lecture virtually please contact the History Center in advance at administration@fwhistorycenter.org

You will receive a link to join the Zoom presentation approximately one hour prior to the lecture.

All George R. Mather lectures are made possible through the generous support of the Floyd and Betty Lou Lancia Family Foundation and Indiana Humanities.