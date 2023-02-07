Historic Preservation Month Photo Contest Begins

Get out your cameras and find your favorite historic destination because the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology’s annual preservation photo contest has begun.

The contest has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources. It is open to photographers of any age and skill level. All subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana. They do not have to be fully restored. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.

Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo. Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10 MB or smaller. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.

For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see on.IN.gov/preservationmonth. The contest deadline is April 7.

Follow the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) in May. The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archeology will be taking over the account for a week and featuring selected photos along with contest winners to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month.