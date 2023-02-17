Streetscape of the 5500-5600 blocks of Gaywood Drive today, part of the neighborhood Roosevelt Barnes Sr., built. ARCH Photo.

ARCH’s 2023 Fun & Free Lecture Series will explore the businessman and the neighborhood at the center of one of Fort Wayne’s important stories about the struggle against discriminatory housing practices.

This Saturday, ARCH’s presentation on its Fun & Free Lecture Series is “Roosevelt Barnes Sr. and the Ongoing Struggle Against Restrictive Racial Covenants” by Connie Haas Zuber, ARCH’s executive director. This year is the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that racial covenants in real estate deeds could not be enforced and the 55th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, which made racial covenants illegal. The late Roosevelt Barnes Sr., contractor and homebuilder, is at the center of one of Fort Wayne’s important stories about the struggle against such covenants and other discriminatory practices.

The lecture will set the scene of the situation Barnes faced as he entered the homebuilding business, tell his personal story and illustrate the obstacles he addressed as he worked to build out the neighborhood he chose to develop.

The lecture will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Spectator Lounge at Cinema Center, 347 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Free parking is available across Clay Street. ARCH will record each lecture presentation and post the recordings on its website for people who are unable to attend.

For more information, please contact the ARCH office, by email to archfortwayne@gmail.com or by phone at (260) 426-5117.

ARCH’s community education programming is supported by funding from Arts United, Indiana Humanities and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

