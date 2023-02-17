Community Food Drive Kicks Off At Participating Starbucks

United Way of Allen County is hosting its 3rd annual Community Food Drive from February 17-28, 2023, sponsored by Meijer, Valbruna Slater Stainless, and Fort Wayne Newspapers. Three local organizations will benefit from this event: Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, and Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry. With the cost of basic needs on the rise, more and more households are struggling. This annual food drive is one of the many ways United Way is helping relieve some of the barriers being faced regarding food security.

United Way of Allen County is grateful to bring everyone together to benefit these great organizations in a time of need. Robert Haworth, President & CEO of United Way of Allen County states, “As we come out of the holiday season, food banks can see a lull in food donations. We are working to bridge that gap and continue our community impact at a time when Allen County residents need it most.”

United Way is proud to partner with 24 corporate organizations that are collecting internally and 12 local Starbucks locations open for public donations. Last year, we collected over 3,000 pounds of food, and we hope the community will help us top that during this year’s food drive.

You can drop off your food donations at any of these participating Starbucks locations:

• 4716 Illinois Rd. STE 103, Fort Wayne, IN

• 6403 Lima Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 3905 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 10030 Lima Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 4201 Coldwater Rd. Space D3, Fort Wayne, IN

• 502 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 301 East Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 9801 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 10104 Maysville Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 5723 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN

• 6801 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN

• 7755 Southtown Crossing, Fort Wayne, IN

• 2132 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN

Food donations needed are canned meat/protein, peanut butter, canned beans, boxed dinners, rice, and pasta. These items must be unopened, non-perishable, not homemade, not expired, and not in glass containers. You can also make a monetary donation to the Community Food Drive by visiting www.unitedwayallencounty.org give or by texting FOOD23 to 41444. If you have any questions, please email volunteer@uwacin.org.

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County is a not-for-profit organization that unites our community’s time, talent, and treasure to cultivate and advance community solutions that address the most critical issues around basic needs, education, financial stability, and healthy lives. For more information, please visit www.unitedwayallencounty.org.