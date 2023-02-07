Beware Of Email Scam Setting Up City Employment Interviews

The City of Fort Wayne has become aware of fraudulent emails going to residents who may have applied for jobs with City Utilities. The email presents a time and date and asks residents to respond for an online interview.

The City Human Resources Department does not use email to schedule employment interview appointments.

Scammers are using an illegitimate email address that looks similar to an official City email address and asking applicants to respond to an email and agree to an online interview. This type of scam is called “social engineering.”

While the City is investigating the scam through proper channels, we advise residents to be aware and not engage with a suspicious email.

Again, the City does not use email to schedule employment interview appointments.