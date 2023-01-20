Doris Marie (Ehlinger) Barker, 105, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at The Village at Pine Valley nursing facility in Fort Wayne.

Doris was born in Defiance, OH on October 7, 1917, to her late parents, Merl and Adeline Ehlinger. Her only sibling was a sister, the late Irene (Kenneth) Blombach.

Living most of her life in Waynedale, Doris assisted her husband, the late Ed Barker, in operating the Barker Real Estate Company for 30 years. She enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles. She encouraged frequent family gatherings, which included visits, during summers, to their second residence on Long Lake, MI. She and Ed enjoyed playing cards, usually Pinochle, with friends and family. She also was member of a Bridge Club, the American Legion, the Waynedale Methodist Church, and the East Chapter 514 Daughter of the Nile.

Doris is survived by her sons, Dan (Maria) Barker, Ted (Cynthia) Barker; daughter, Susan Barker Kapp; grandchildren, Stacey (Chris) Barker, Amy (Mathew) Sevening, J.B. Kapp, Bryan (Lindsay) Kapp, Brandon (Camille Cladouhos) Barker, Ross (Stephanie) Barker; great grandchildren, Hanna and Payton Sevening, Carter, Owen, and Ethan Kapp, Zane Rogers, Theo Barker, Vivienne and Vincent Barker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial occurred at the Covington Memorial Gardens, Veterans Section in Fort Wayne. Donations in her name may be made to Humane Fort Wayne.