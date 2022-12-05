There’s a new way to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays!

This holiday season, Visit Fort Wayne is launching the HOLIDAY LIGHTS CHALLENGE, a Fort Wayne holiday lights promotion that will run November 18 – December 31. Through this free digital pass, people will be able to “check in” at Fort Wayne’s holiday light displays!

When they check-in at their first location they will earn a “glow in the dark” sticker. If they complete all locations they will receive a flashing, light-up keychain.

This challenge is meant to encourage people to get out and enjoy the season together and is a fun way to invite visitors (and residents) to discover and enjoy all of our light displays.

Simply access the FREE Holiday Lights Challenge pass on your phone, check-in at Fort Wayne’s favorite holiday lights locations, and “unwrap” a special gift when you visit all 15 spots. Learn more at VisitFortWayne.com/HolidayLightsChallenge

Over the past few years, Visit Fort Wayne has created digital passes that can be accessed for free on people’s phones – these include our Public Art Pass, Savings Pass and Outdoor Pass. They are free, fun, and gamified (people earn prizes when they check in at locations!)

You can learn more at www.VisitFortWayne.com/Explore