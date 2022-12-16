Special Holiday Guests Visit Boys & Girls Clubs

Recently the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne received a visit from Santa Claus, the Indiana Pacers, the Indiana Fever, mascots Boomer and the Mad Ant, the dance teams and players along with executives of Pacer Entertainment.

Gathering at the clubs main facility on Fairfield Avenue in Fort Wayne, kids received Christmas toys compliments of the Mad Ants, Indiana Fever, Indiana Pacers and JAKKS Pacific Toys.

Hundreds of at risk kids walked away with their toys in their hands and smiles on their faces.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne serves thousands of at risk kids each year with structured after school programs.