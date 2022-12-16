Norm Compton Receives The H. Stanley Liddell Award

Norman Compton oversees Access Fort Wayne, the Maker Lab, the Audio Reading Service, and 95.7FM WELT out of the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne. He also plays a key role in organizing Rock the Plaza, which offers free outdoor concerts every Saturday during the summer.

The H. Stanley Liddell Award is given to individuals who have made a uniquely significant contribution to the arts and culture of Fort Wayne and surrounding communities. Previous recipients include Alicia Pyle, Ed King, Jody Hemphill Smith, Marshall White, Harvey Cocks, and Chuck Surack.

This award was presented by Whatzup, a free arts and entertainment weekly newspaper serving Northeast Indiana.