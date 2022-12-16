FWCS 3DE Students Make Pitch For Parkview Clinic Innovation

Freshman at Snider High School and North Side High School are taking their ideas for innovating a health clinic to the leaders of Parkview Health. It is all of part of the new transformational 3DE education model in partnership with Junior Achievement.

Several weeks ago, students were presented with a case challenge from Parkview Health to evaluate which of two fictional physician offices should be innovated. For these scenarios, the students were then given critical and analytical thinking tools, including a decision tree and how to make an objective analysis, that helped them develop a solution for the challenge.

The options students considered were:

• Clinic 1: Rural community, two physicians, average wait time of 5-13 minutes to see a physician, community feel; results would focus on cost improvement, engaged and proactive team.

• Clinic 2: Urban community, five physicians, average wait time of 5-13 minutes to see a physician, highly competitive market; results would focus on patient growth, engaged and proactive team members.

With the case challenge complete and decisions made, the students are now prepared to make formal presentations to Parkview Health leaders about which clinic Parkview should consider innovating first.

“As the region’s largest employer, we are mindful of our talent pipeline needs to deliver excellent patient care both today and into the future,” said Heather Schoegler, Parkview Health’s Director of Strategic Educational Partnerships. “Unique partnerships like this one with Junior Achievement and Fort Wayne Community Schools, allow us to engage students early to inspire health careers. 3DE brings business to life for students and allows them to develop the skills we’re looking for in our next co-workers,”

Parkview Health is one of several businesses committed to the collaboration of 3DE by Junior Achievement at FWCS’ North Side and Snider high schools. The students worked directly with Parkview co-workers and leaders during the case challenge with Parkview representatives coaching the students as they made decisions and finalized their presentations.

The 3DE business-education partnership helps students construct meaning, develop, and master competencies, and strengthen core academic skills through a guided exploration of authentic, real-world business case challenges. By giving education a real-world context, 3DE empowers, inspires, and better prepares student for life after graduation.