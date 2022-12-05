Construction Trades Students Build HVAC & Sheet Metal Lab

Construction Trades students are putting their skills to work and renovating a space that will soon be home to the new heating, air conditioning, ventilation and sheet metal lab for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy Construction Trades building at 125 Murray Street.

Construction Trades Instructor Chris Roberts said he is excited to be expanding once again.

“This expansion allows for the addition of 30 more seats to serve students in Allen County with an opportunity to find a passion that leads them into a successful career,” he said.

The expansion will give the students a better opportunity to learn about sheet metal HVAC and furnace installations, air purification, ductwork fabrication as well as furnace troubleshooting and analysis

“Sheet metal and HVAC work is a specialty area that we felt most needed support in our local region and we are honored with all of the donations to make this become a reality,” Roberts said.

The hands-on HVAC lab is going in an old warehouse. Students are currently framing in the space with steel studs, and have also done masonry repairs, installed new electrical and completed needed underground plumbing. The new space is slated to be complete in July 2023 with the first classes starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

