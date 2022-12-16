A Scientific New Years Celebration

Balloons will be dropping at Science Central as we celebrate the approaching new year a little early at Countdown to Noon on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Science Central’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of partyers young and old with early bedtimes. The countdown culminates with a balloon drop, which will occur on the center’s Top Level.

Due to popular demand, a second balloon drop will be held at 2 p.m. That drop, which will be smaller, will also take place on Science Central’s Top Level.

After each drop, visitors should anticipate hearing the sound of popping balloons and bring ear protection, if desired.

In addition to the balloon drop, visitors can look forward to watching demonstrations and checking out activity tables around the building. Demonstrations will have a fireworks theme, while the activity tables will give visitors the chance to make Science Central smokestack hats, maracas, and sound sandwiches, plus embark on a scavenger hunt. The demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

General admission to Science Central includes all Countdown to Noon activities. Tickets can be purchased at the center’s admissions desk or website.

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit www.sciencecentral.org