Winter Solstice Ride & Bonfire

The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.

Bicyclists will depart at 4:45 p.m. for a 6.5-mile bike ride and walkers will depart at 5:00 p.m. for a 1.65-mile walk. Attendees are invited back to Salomon Farm at 5:45 p.m. for food provided by Trek Bikes Fort Wayne, a bonfire, and stories of the history of Salomon Farm.

Bicycles are required to have a white light at the front and a red light or reflector at the rear of their bikes. Helmets are strongly recommended. Walkers should bring a flashlight or lantern to light up the night. To make the event more festive, attendees are encouraged to decorate themselves and their bikes in festive attire – prizes are on the line for the most festive cyclist and walker! Attendees staying for the bonfire are encouraged to bring a chair.

Follow Salomon Farm on Facebook for updates and weather-related cancelations.