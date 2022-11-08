November 4, 2022 – Local Ads
7TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion Auxiliary Unit #241
Saturday November 19th
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.
7605 Bluffton Rd. Ft Wayne
Tables $15.00 Reservations: 431-7183, 747-7851
Proceeds: Veterans, Local Charities
Lots of unique items
Public Welcome!
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com
MISC SALE
Sat. Nov 5th to Wed. 9th
1904 W. Ferguson Rd
9am-5pm
Two collectors guns, misc items, deer antlers, raw horns (powder), clocks, new round quilting frame.
CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
When: November 5, 2022
Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club – 3102 Ardmore Ave
Add’l: Doors open at 5:00, food is served.6:00 draw partners, 6:30 start the games Price is $15.00 includes entry fee and food. Door prizes and drink specials.
Cost: $15
Contact: Jason 260-413-0864
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-298-1085
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
