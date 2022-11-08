November 4, 2022 – Local Ads

7TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #241

Saturday November 19th

9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7605 Bluffton Rd. Ft Wayne

Tables $15.00 Reservations: 431-7183, 747-7851

Proceeds: Veterans, Local Charities

Lots of unique items

Public Welcome!

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

LOCAL HONEY

Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.

Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.

It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.

Order Online At SouthwestHoney.com

MISC SALE

Sat. Nov 5th to Wed. 9th

1904 W. Ferguson Rd

9am-5pm

Two collectors guns, misc items, deer antlers, raw horns (powder), clocks, new round quilting frame.

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

When: November 5, 2022

Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club – 3102 Ardmore Ave

Add’l: Doors open at 5:00, food is served.6:00 draw partners, 6:30 start the games Price is $15.00 includes entry fee and food. Door prizes and drink specials.

Cost: $15

Contact: Jason 260-413-0864

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-298-1085

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.