Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65

Margaret “Peg” Marie Minick, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a caring wife, daughter, sister, stepmother, and friend. Born April 15, 1957 to the late John and Dorothy Hanley in Albany, NY. After graduating high school, Peg served abroad in the U.S. Navy as a Chief Master-at-Arms. Peg was a sassy soul who had a passion for traveling, cats, flowers, crocheting, woodworking, and puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; step-daughters, April (Chad) Resor and Angie Tacker; sister, Barb (Bob Bauerle) Hanley; and brother, John (Sherry) Hanley. Peg was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Jeff Hanley; and sister, Patricia Hanley. A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment followed in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org.

