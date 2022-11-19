Lola’s Café, Latin Fusion In Waynedale ~ Guest Author

Having a vision, determination, and hope in your dream, backed by constant prayer will open many doors. Just ask Loly Flores, the proud owner of Lola’s Café. Her restaurant is located at the corner of Lower Huntington Road and Elzey Street in Waynedale, across from Elwood’s Appliances. The address is 2801 Lower Huntington Road.

Lola’s Cafe recently celebrated their 1st anniversary in business.

I wandered in to see what was on the menu and was overwhelmed with Lola’s warmth and joyful enthusiasm. She arrived here from El Salvador nearly 24 years ago. She spent 17 years driving students on a school bus and she dreamed of opening a restaurant in Waynedale. Lola has always loved cooking for her relatives and her church.

Lola runs the restaurant with her family, Maria, Esther, and her children. Everything is homemade with love. Nothing comes from a can, and she uses the freshest ingredients. Every order is made while you wait. Just walking into the restaurant, you are awash with the sensual aromas of spices and exotic scents. Lola calls it Latin Fusion because she combines food from El Salvador, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and America.

Let me just say, the food is outstanding and very reasonably priced. Lola gave me a little of everything to try and it truly is authentic and amazing. You can season it all to your taste with her homemade sauces. While I enjoyed all the food, the tamales and tacos were outstanding. Pupusas are homemade corn flour tortillas filled with cheese, beans, and pork, then fried until they reach perfection – definitely an El Salvadorian treat.

Many folks stop in for takeout or the drive-thru but there is enough seating for about 15 people. If you have not stopped in yet, plan on eating at Lola’s Café soon. Your taste buds will thank you, and the food is excellent, or as they say in El Salvador, “arrecho!”