Local Art Gallery Hosts Fundraiser

Ruth Koomler Art Gallery will host a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations supporting the homeless on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am- 8pm. Ruth opened the gallery with the intention of supporting local artists and to make a difference in the community. This event coincides with her vision.

This unique event is a collaboration showcasing artwork inspired by poetry. Twenty-seven amazing artists have selected poetry written by local poet, Marsi Lawson. Dramatic poetry readings will connect the artwork to the poem that inspired it courtesy of actress, playwright, and Associate Professor of Acting at Western Michigan University, Dwandra Lampkin, from 3:00 pm until 6:30 pm the day of the event. Professor Lampkin most recently played the role of “Faye” in “Skeleton Crew” presented by Summit Performance Indianapolis, and spent 8 years as Assistant Professor of Theatre, Ball State University, Muncie.

Artwork, including a painting by Ashley Collins, will be on display at the gallery, located at 1107 Broadway Street, beginning Saturday, November 19th and available for online bidding on December 3rd, from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm. The gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday 12-5. The gallery will also be open Sundays from Thanksgiving until Christmas!

Marsi Lawson has written over 800 beautiful poems and her inspiration for “Emergence” was the life story of Ashley Collins, American Contemporary Painter, whose journey to acclaimed painter was punctuated by long periods of homelessness. Gallery owner, Ruth Koomler, admits she was intrigued by Collin’s story as at one time Collins was showing her work in an alley in Venice, California, as that of a male artist to increase sales.