Festival Of Gingerbread Begins

The History Center is excited to announce that the 37th Annual Festival of Gingerbread returns Friday, November 25th and runs through Sunday, December 18th. With new creations crafted each year by gingerbread artists of all ages and skill levels, this cherished holiday event will continue its tradition of joyful spirit and downtown cheer.

The Festival officially begins on Friday, November 25th. Admission to the Festival is $6 for adults ages 18-64, $4 for seniors ages 65+ and students ages 3-17, and free to children ages 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. An additional charge for special activities may apply. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 am to 5 pm; Friday and Saturday 9 am to 8 pm; and Sunday noon to 5 pm. The History Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

To accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center will again be offering our “Virtual Gingerbread Tour,” available for purchase through our website. This professionally produced video tour will feature each gingerbread creation so you can enjoy the Festival from the comfort of your own home. The Virtual Tour will be first available Friday, November 25th; please visit our website for additional details.

On the Night of Lights, November 23rd, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3 to 9 pm, when admission is only $3 per person. Advanced tickets will be required for the Night of Lights.

Indiana Michigan Power will once again sponsor a free night at the Festival on Tuesday, November 29th, from 5 to 9 pm. Advanced free tickets will be required for Free Night, available at fwhistorycenter.org