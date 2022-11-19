Experience International Fare Without Leaving Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the campus and community to get a taste of international cooking through the Special Cuisines program. Culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.

The remaining dinner date for 2022 has five start times: 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 7 p.m on December 8th.

Reservations are required at least 24 hours before the dinner and can be made at ivytech.edu/dinners. Dinners are served in the Hospitality Room (door 24, which is located on the back of the building and faces Coliseum Boulevard) on Coliseum Campus (3800 N. Anthony Blvd.) and cost $30 per person. Wine is available for $6 per glass or $18 per bottle.

Visit Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s dinner series website at IvyTech.edu/fortwayne/dinners for more information.

