Community Programs Offer Free Food For Seniors ~ Community Spotlight

Were you aware that our local Community Harvest Food Bank has two great programs for seniors who might be in need of a little help in the food department? And both are free!

SeniorPak is a free drive through service for people over 60. Every other Wednesday between 10 am and noon, supplemental groceries, both donated and purchased, will be loaded directly into the trunk of your vehicle. The bags are comprised of whatever might be on hand that day but typically includes fresh produce as well as the occasional protein. Produce is expensive to buy yet crucial to good health so fresh green beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other items are a real treat. No sign up is needed to enjoy this service, simply come by. Dates for the balance of 2022 are November 30, December 14, and December 28.

Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) is a monthly food distribution for seniors operated in in partnership with the USDA that does require a sign up. However, the form is very easy to complete, and they even send reminders when it is renewal time. The income guidelines are based on how many people live in your household, but you are not required to show proof of income. The turnaround time for the approval process is also incredibly swift.

CSFP serves nine counties including Allen, Adams, Dekalb, Huntington, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley. You (or an approved proxy) can come to Community Harvest to pick up your food at your convenience or they have volunteer drivers who help deliver the food bags to homebound seniors.

The 22-pound bags contain a mix of canned vegetables, fruits, and proteins- keeping seniors’ diets in mind such as low sodium foods. They are often packed in colorful bags decorated by students or other groups in the community who want to send a smile along with the groceries.

Melissa Hoover, the Government Programs Supervisor for Community Harvest Food Bank states, “Our goal is to provide nutritious foods to our seniors who are food insecure. Seniors on fixed incomes struggle with being able to afford good food. It is so rewarding to see the relief on people’s faces, knowing that they don’t need to choose between food or their medicine.”

There is currently no wait list to jump on the CSFP program so what are you waiting for?

Community Harvest is located at 999 East Tillman Road. You can apply for CSFP either by picking up an application at the food bank or printing one from their website at www.communityharvest.org (then to about us/ programs/ seniorpak-csfp).

We are fortunate to have these wonderful programs available through Community Harvest Food Bank in our neck of the woods. If you want to help, there are many ways! You can make a monetary donation, become a volunteer driver, help distribute bags during the SeniorPak drive through, or even decorate the grocery sacks. Simply reach out to Community Harvest at (260) 447-3696. Make your donation and then have a safe, healthy, and blessed Thanksgiving!