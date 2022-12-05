Turnstone Seeking Volunteers For The Season Of Giving & Beyond

Turnstone Center is seeking volunteers to join them in creating possibilities. Throughout its nearly eight-decade history, Turnstone has relied on volunteers who support its mission by donating their time and talents. Without the help of the community, many of the programs and events hosted at Turnstone wouldn’t be possible.

The Rock Steady Boxing program at Turnstone celebrates its one-year anniversary.

In a given year, Turnstone has thousands of volunteer hours available and a variety of volunteer positions.

“Turnstone was founded by a group of volunteers and the role of volunteers continues to play an important role in empowering children and adults with disabilities,” said Mike Mushett, Turnstone CEO. “Following the height of the COVID pandemic, volunteer roles have been harder to fill. We know many of our partner organizations are experiencing the same challenge and we all hope we’re turning a corner. We are exceptionally grateful for everyone who joins us in serving our community.”

Volunteer opportunities range from concessions and scorekeepers for sports competitions to program assistants and fundraising events volunteers who help with set up or tear down. They welcome individuals and groups of all abilities, experience levels, and schedules to get involved. Many opportunities are also a great fit for local high school students looking to earn school credit or learn more about their communities.

“When there [were] volunteer opportunities at Turnstone with the Sports and Rec program, I took advantage of them because it was a way for me to try new things and give back to the community and Turnstone,” says Tom Hunter, a regular volunteer, and client at Turnstone. “I don’t know why I didn’t get involved sooner. I wish I would have!”

“I enjoy volunteering at Turnstone because I love the staff. While I’m volunteering, I like to talk to all the staff and the clients in the Fitness Center and ADS,” said KC. KC has built many strong relationships and made friends through his involvement with Turnstone.

Read more about KC and Tom’s personal experiences being volunteers by visiting p2p.onecause.com/givepossibility

Those interested in volunteering individually can sign up for any opportunity online at (turnstone.org/support/volunteer/) or contact Beth Moody (beth@turnstone.org) to set up a time for groups.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites and home to USA Goalball through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes.